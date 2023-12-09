FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State men’s basketball team defeated Pacific 89-56 on Saturday night at the Save Mart Center. Fresno State basketball legend and Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George was in attendance to witness the Bulldogs’ victory.

Xavier DuSell led the way for the ‘Dogs. He led all scorers with 19 points and knocked down six shots from beyond the arc.

With the win, the Bulldogs improve to (5-4). Fresno State is now on a two-game win streak and will continue its homestand on Friday hosting CSU Bakersfield. Opening tip is scheduled for 7 pm.