The Fresno State men’s basketball team fell 51-48 to Air Force on Saturday. With the loss, the Bulldogs drop to (6-11, 2-4 MW).

The ‘Dogs have dealt with a handful of injuries this season. Usual starters Jemarl Baker and Isaih Moore were both out. Meanwhile junior center Eduardo Andre stepped up for the Bulldogs and led the team with 14 points and a career-high 15 rebounds.

Fresno State looks to snap its three-game losing skid on Saturday, January 21 hosting UNLV. The Rebels are 1-4 in conference play. Opening tip is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Save Mart Center.