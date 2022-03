Fresno State is scheduled to face Eastern Washington in a first-round game of the Basketball Classic. The tournament is a 21-team single elimination format.

Opening tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Save Mart Center on Thursday.

The Bulldogs are 19-13 overall and finished Mountain West play with an 8-9 record. Fresno State earned a postseason appearance for the 25th time in program history.