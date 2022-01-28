Boise State takes down Fresno State men’s hoops in overtime thriller

The Fresno State men’s basketball team was handed its first loss at home all season. Boise State beat the Bulldogs 68-63 in overtime.

The Boise Broncos hit a three-point shot at the buzzer to tie the game 53-53 at the end of regulation. In overtime, the Broncos made key shots that helped the team secure its fourteenth-straight win.

The Save Mart Center was rocking with 8,250 fans. The largest amount of fans in attendance since Paul George’s jersey retirement back in 2019.

Orlando Robinson led the way tallying a game-high 21 points on 9-for-15 shooting for the Dogs. Leo Colimero also hit some big numbers recording his first double-double of the season.

The Bulldogs got to work low in the paint in Friday’s loss. 32 of Fresno State’s points were scored in the paint.

Fresno State returns to action at San Jose State on Tuesday night. Opening tip is scheduled for 8 p.m.