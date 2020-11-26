Fresno State men’s basketball team wins season opener, 87-47 over William Jessup

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Orlando Robinson picked up right where he left off for the Fresno State men’s basketball team.

Robinson, the only returning starter for the Bulldogs, scored a double-double on Wednesday (16 pts, 10 rebs) in leading Fresno State to an 87-47 win over NAIA school William Jessup.

“We attacked the basket very well,” said the sophomore forward. “And when we did, we found most of our teammates. That’s something we’re really trying to pride ourselves on, putting pressure on the defense constantly.”

Robinson was one of four Bulldogs to score in double figures. Isaiah Hill (16 pts), Deon Stroud (13 pts) and Jordan Campbell (10 pts) were the other three.

Hill and Stroud are both valley natives, from Bakersfield and Fresno (Memorial HS) respectively, but neither of them was on the team last season. Hill played at Tulsa while Stroud played at UTEP for former Fresno State head coach Rodney Terry.

“Not judging expectations after the first game,” said current Fresno State head coach Justin Hutson, entering his third season. “I’m glad as a group that we played hard, and I thought we played together. I thought we shared the ball. But it’s too early to start talking about expectations.”

The Bulldogs’ next game is on Friday at Pacific.