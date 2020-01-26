Fresno State men’s basketball team suffers worst home loss in Save Mart Center history

FRESNO, Calif. – Saturday was Heroes Night at the Save Mart Center.

The Fresno State men’s basketball team honored both superheroes and real-life heroes during its game against Boise State.

But the Broncos were the team that left the building feeling like heroes.

Fresno State had more turnovers (19) than made field goals (16) in an 87-53 loss to Boise State. That 34-point loss is their worst-ever loss at the Save Mart Center.

Senior Noah Blackwell led the Bulldogs in scoring with 14 points, all of which he scored in the first half. Fellow senior Nate Grimes did not play in the game. He was suspended for ‘conduct detrimental to the team.’