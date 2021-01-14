Fresno State men’s basketball team heads to Reno, then Boise for tough four-game road trip

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State men’s basketball team begins a four-game road trip on Friday, with two games at Nevada followed by two games at Boise State.

Fresno State (5-3, 3-3 MW) has won three straight games. Nevada (8-5, 3-3 MW) has lost two straight games, with its last game decided by a buzzer beater at San Diego State.

Fresno State and Nevada have a long history. In recent history, the Wolf Pack has beaten the Bulldogs in six straight games.

“I feel like every day, every game that we play, we get better and better,” says Fresno State sophomore forward Orlando Robinson.

“We gotta take this and run with it,” adds sophomore guard Deon Stroud. “We’re going into Nevada, you know, that’s a big house…I feel like this next road trip is gonna be a good one.”

It will certainly test the Bulldogs.

After playing in Reno, Fresno State will travel to Boise to face Boise State (12-1, 8-0 MW). The Broncos, who will have a full week off before hosting Fresno State next Wednesday, have won five of their eight conferences games by at least 20 points.

