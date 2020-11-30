Fresno State men’s basketball team has to shut down activities again due to COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State men’s basketball team played its first game of the season on Wednesday. The Bulldogs have not played since that day, and they won’t for awhile.

At least not for the next two weeks.

COVID-19 continues to affect the Bulldogs, who have had to shut down activities for a third time.

“Though we have followed all proper COVID-19 protocols, unfortunately, we have confirmed multiple positive cases of COVID-19 within our men’s basketball program,” said Fresno State Director of Athletics Terry Tumey in a news release. “Per our established protocols, the men’s basketball program will pause all athletic activity for a minimum of two weeks, as recommended by the CDC and the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

“All scheduled contests through December 13 will either be canceled or postponed and rescheduled.”

Fresno State (1-0) was supposed to host UC Riverside on Monday, and also play games against Pepperdine, CSUN and Cal Poly in the next couple of weeks.