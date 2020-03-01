Fresno State men’s basketball team beats Wyoming, winning last game of the regular season

FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno State men’s basketball team will open the Mountain West Tournament on Wednesday, March 4th. That fact was known before the Bulldogs took the court on Saturday in their regular season finale.

But now they will head to Las Vegas with a win in their last game, after beating Wyoming, 63-55.

Saturday’s game was Senior Day for three Bulldogs: Noah Blackwell, Nate Grimes and New Williams.

Williams scored ten points and was one of three Bulldogs to score in double figures.

“If I had it, I was gonna shoot it,” he said. If I didn’t, I was gonna throw it in. I’m always embodying the ‘next play mentality’ on my shooting. It’s always ‘next shot’ for me. The last one didn’t go in or if it did go in, I’m always onto the next shot.

“So I was ready for the opportunity.”

Fresno State will be the No. 8 seed at next week’s Mountain West Tournament and will face No. 9 Air Force in its first game, 12pm PT on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

