Fresno State men’s basketball team beats Idaho, improves to 3-0 to start the season

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno State men’s basketball team rekindled an old WAC rivalry on Monday night. The Bulldogs hosted the Idaho Vandals, a team they last faced in 2012.

Fresno State won that game nine years ago, and also won the game on Monday night, 69-62.

Orlando Robinson recorded yet another double-double, the 18th of his career. He scored a game-high 27 points and pulled down ten rebounds. Robinson scored 15 of his points in the first half.

Deon Stroud made his season debut on Monday night. Stroud, a junior from Fresno (San Joaquin Memorial High School), sat out the first two games of the season for an unspecified reason. He made his presence felt on Monday, scoring 13 points against Idaho, all in the second half.

Fresno State won the game despite turning the ball over 16 times.

“Defense and turnovers, well they go hand-in-hand,” said Fresno State head coach Justin Hutson. “The last two games we shot over 50 percent from the field, but both times we turned the ball over. So we did the addition in there today. That if you cut those in half, and you make half of those shots, add those points up and then usually when we turn it over the other team is in transition. So now that helps our defense.

“So that’s what we talked about in there because if we’re gonna be good, we’re gonna have to cut that out.”