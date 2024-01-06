FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State men’s basketball team fell 72-57 to Nevada on Saturday at the Save Mart Center. With the loss, the ‘Dogs fall to (7-8, 0-2 MW).

The Bulldogs were led by Isaiah Pope who scored a team-high 18 points. Pope also hit two shots from beyond the arc. Defensively Enoch Boakye collected 11 rebounds while scoring nine points.

The ‘Dogs kept it close heading into halftime trailing by only four points. Nevada outscored Fresno State 36-25 in the second half to ultimately win.

The Bulldogs return to action on Saturday, January 13 on the road at Wyoming. Opening tip is scheduled for 1 pm PST.