FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State men’s basketball team experienced another late loss on Saturday. The Bulldogs held a five-point lead with 39 seconds remaining on the clock but ultimately suffered a 60-57 loss to Colorado State.

With the loss, Fresno State drops to (9-17, 5-10 MW). Leo Colimerio led the way scoring a career-high 19 points.

At halftime of Saturday’s game, Fresno State honored basketball alumni and the 1981-83 teams. Ron Adams and Rod Higgins both were in attendance.

The Bulldogs return to action on Tuesday on the road at Air Force. Opening tip is scheduled for 6 p.m.