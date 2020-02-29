Fresno State men’s basketball ‘Senior Day’ preview

FRESNO, Calif. – Saturday is Senior Day for the Fresno State men’s basketball team. The Bulldogs host Wyoming at 4pm PT, and before tipoff they will honor their three seniors: Noah Blackwell, Nate Grimes and New Williams.

“Hasn’t really hit me yet,” said Blackwell. “But as soon as I put on the jersey it will. Getting there, out on the court for the last time, with my teammates, it’s gonna be something special.”

“It was a second chance for me,” said Williams. “I dealt with injuries when I was at Auburn and when I came here I was able to kinda start my career over. So it has meant a lot to me, being a Bulldog, and having the community be as involved as they are. It’s just been a great experience, being here.”

Added Grimes, “It’s gone by very fast. I had a lot of great moments. I’m ready for Senior Day, I can’t wait.”