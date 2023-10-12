(KSEE/KGPE)- The Fresno State men’s basketball team was picked to finish eighth in the Mountain West preseason poll. The Bulldogs were selected to finish eighth out of 11 teams. The Bulldogs received 115 total points.

San Diego State was picked to win the conference, with 25 first-place votes. The Aztecs are coming off a historic season making a run all the way to the national title game in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Fresno State is coming off its worst season under head coach Justin Hutson. The ‘Dogs wrapped the 2022-23 season with an 11-20 overall record and a first-round exit in the Mountain West Tournament.

The Bulldogs are returning six players from last year’s squad. Fresno State opens the 2023-24 season on November 6 against Fresno Pacific.

Predicted order of finish

1. San Diego State (25), 333

2. Boise State (4), 299

3. New Mexico (1), 278

4. Nevada (1), 240

5. Colorado State, 218

6. UNLV, 199

7. San Jose State, 124

8. Fresno State, 115

9. Utah State, 105

10. Wyoming, 74

11. Air Force, 61