Fresno State men’s and women’s basketball teams each lose MW opener by double digits

Last Thursday, the Fresno State men’s basketball team beat Weber State for its tenth win of the season. That gave the Bulldogs the distinction of being one of just eight schools in the nation with at least ten wins in both men’s basketball and the Football Bowl Subdivision.

🔟 wins: @FresnoStateFB

🤝

🔟 wins: @FresnoStateMBB



Fresno State is 1 of 8 schools in the nation with at least 10 wins in the FBS and men's basketball this season.#GoDogs | #PrideOfTheValley pic.twitter.com/V1RAYLltBf — Fresno State Men’s Basketball (@FresnoStateMBB) December 24, 2021

On Tuesday, the Bulldogs were going for win No. 11. They did not get it.

Fresno State (10-4) traveled to Boise, Idaho to face Boise State in the first game of Mountain West play. The Bulldogs were without starter Anthony Holland, who did not make the trip due to health and safety protocols.

Orlando Robinson led all scorers with 22 points, 15 of which came in the second half. And he single-handedly brought Fresno State back from a ten-point halftime deficit. But despite the fact the Bulldogs took the lead in the second half, they could not hold onto it, losing to Boise State, 65-55.

Interesting stat: Fresno State only attempted two free throws in the entire game!

Meanwhile, in Fresno, would the Bulldog women have better luck in their conference opener on Tuesday?

The answer was no.

Haley Cavinder was a bright spot for Fresno State, scoring a game-high 19 points (11 of which came in the third quarter). Cavinder came into the game leading the Mountain West Conference in scoring (18.0 ppg).

However, the Bulldogs trailed by as many as 15 points. They lost by ten, 73-63.

“UNLV’s got really good post players, I thought they did a good job,” said Fresno State head coach Jaime White, who was not happy after the game. “43 rebounds was pretty solid. Only 30 rebounds is not gonna cut it in any game we play.

“It’s hard when our point guard is the leading rebounder.”