SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State got gashed on the ground again on Saturday night.

San Diego State’s offense held the ball for nearly 41 minutes, and Jalen Mayden accounted for 285 total yards and two touchdowns as the Aztecs handed the Bulldogs a third straight loss, 33-18 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

The game started well for the Bulldogs, as they got a stop on their first defensive possession. And when the offense got the ball, Malik Sherrod broke free for a 62-yard touchdown run to give Fresno State a 7-0 lead with 9:19 to go in the first quarter.

The Aztecs, however, answered back with a pair of field goals sandwiched around a Mikey Keene interception. And in the middle of the second quarter, Mayden ran free on a zone read for a 70-yard touchdown to make it 13-7 Aztecs.

Both teams made field goals later in the quarter to make it 16-10 Aztecs at halftime.

After a Bulldog three-and-out to start the second half, the Aztecs got on the board again, courtesy of a nine-play, 51-yard drive that culminated with a Jaylon Armstead one-yard touchdown run.

The score at that point was 23-10 San Diego State.

Another Aztec field goal made it 26-10 early in the fourth quarter before Sherrod finished off a ten-play, 75-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run. The Bulldogs added the two-point conversion on a Keene-to-Jaelen Gill completion, cutting the lead to 26-18 with 10:08 left.

But the Bulldogs would not get closer, as the Aztecs answered with a 14-play, 78-yard drive that took more than seven minutes off the clock. The drive ended with a Mayden-to-Leo Kemp five-yard touchdown with 2:54 left to play.

Malike Sherrod was a bright spot for the Bulldogs, as he finished with 312 all-purpose yards to set a new single game record. He had 138 yards on the ground, as well as two rushing touchdowns (on 18 carries) for Fresno State (8-4, 4-4 MW).

Mikey Keene was 21-of-36 for 190 passing yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. His counterpart, Jalen Mayden, was was 17-of-26 passing for 189 yards. He added 96 rushing yards on 14 carries.

After giving up more than 300 rushing yards in losses the last two weeks to San Jose State and New Mexico, the Bulldogs struggled to stop the run again, allowing 226 rushing yards to the Aztecs.