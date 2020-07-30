Fresno State loses October game at Texas A&M as SEC announces conference-only schedule

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – First Colorado, now Texas A&M.

Fresno State has lost its second Power 5 opponent in 2020, as the SEC announced on Thursday it will be playing a ten-game, conference-only schedule this fall due to COVID-19.

The Bulldogs were scheduled to play at Texas A&M on Saturday, October 10th.

Fresno State was set to receive $1.3 million for the game in College Station this season.

And it was set to receive $600,000 for a September 12th game at Colorado, before that was cancelled earlier this month when the Pac-12 decided to go to a conference-only schedule.

