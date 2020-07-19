Fresno State lands commitment from 3-star QB with 28 scholarship offers

WEST HILLS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State picked up two commitments on Saturday for the class of 2021, and one of them is a quarterback: Jaylen Henderson from Chaminade High School in West Hills.

Looking forward to my future. Committed @NadeFootball pic.twitter.com/dFvAKEwK6P — Jaylen Jmoney Henderson (@_Jmoney13_) July 18, 2020

Henderson, a three-star recruit, announced his decision in a video posted to Twitter on Saturday afternoon. He is the cousin of former Bulldog Chris Carter, the 2010 WAC Defensive Player of the Year.

Henderson held 28 scholarship offers, and settled on Fresno State with Vanderbilt being his other finalist.

“Everything that I have endured has prepared me for this moment,” he said at the end of his Twitter video. “Gotta be prepared to make decisions in life. With that being said, I’m committing the next three-to-four years to Fresno State University. Go Bulldogs.”

