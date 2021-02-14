Fresno State lacrosse team loses season opener two days after several players sue the university

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno State lacrosse team began its season on Sunday with a 20-12 loss at UC Davis. The bigger story is the fact that several players are currently suing the university.

Five of them are named in a sex discrimination class action lawsuit that was filed on Friday.

And what they want is simple: to prevent the sport from being eliminated, and to be treated equally with other varsity teams while the case proceeds.

“It is truly sad and disappointing that we have to sue Fresno State to make it comply with Title IX, treat women equally and preserve our team,” said co-captain Megan Walaitis in a news release from Bailey & Glasser, LLP. “But we have to stand up for our rights and fight. Fresno State actively recruited us. We love being here and playing. But it’s trying to eliminate our team, already treating us like we’re not a varsity team and discriminating against women throughout its intercollegiate athletic program.”

Fresno State announced back in October that lacrosse, men’s tennis and wrestling were all being eliminated. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California.