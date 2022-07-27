FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Lou Groza Award is an award that is given out each year to the top place kicker in college football. The annual preseason watch list for the Lou Groza Award was announced on Wednesday, and Fresno State’s Abe Montano is not on it.

However, Montano is on a list of athletes to sign a name, image and likeness deal with Degree Deodorant.

It is Year 2 of Degree’s “Breaking Limits” program, where athletes share their stories of overcoming adversity to inspire others.

Montano grew up in Salinas, and he grew up playing soccer. He did not start playing football full time until he was a student at Hartnell College. He walked on at Fresno State, and he made the most of his opportunities last season.

He did not miss one single kick.

Playing in four games for the Bulldogs, Abe Montano was a perfect five-for-five on field goals (three of which came at Oregon) and he was a perfect 14-for-14 on extra points.

He also handled the kickoff duties in the four games in which he played, and he averaged 58.8 yards per kickoff with five touchbacks.