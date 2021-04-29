Fresno State interim head softball coach Jodie Cox: “I have, obviously, a huge passion for the game”

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – For the past three weeks, Fresno State head softball coach Linda Garza has been on a ‘leave of absence,’ for reasons that are still unclear.

Pitching coach Jodie Cox has been the team’s interim head coach during this time.

Cox, who worked with Garza for nine years going back to their days together at UC Riverside, was made available to the media for the first time on Thursday.

“I have, obviously, a huge passion for the game,” she said. “This environment, and having the Red Wave back at even 20-percent of the fans in the stands, it was unbelievable energy.”

Fresno State (30-7) will be away from Margie Wright Diamond this weekend. The Bulldogs, who have won 13 straight games, travel to UNLV for a three-game series beginning on Saturday.