Veterans Memorial Stadium at Buchanan high school in Clovis was the host site for the 2022 Mountain West Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

The Fresno State women finished in fifth place overall with a combined total of 73 points. The San Diego State women took home the MW Championship with 157 points.

The Air Force men received the Mountain West Championship with 211.50 points. Fresno State finished in 8th with 21 points, which is its second most since 2015.