Fresno State has the No. 1 offense in the Mountain West

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – In this abbreviated football season, Fresno State has had two home games, followed by two road games, then had two games canceled and now two more road games.

The latter of which will take place on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Fresno State (3-2) plays New Mexico (1-5), and is heavily favored thanks to its offense. Led by quarterback Jake Haener, the Bulldogs have put up more than 500 total yards of offense in each of their last two games. They lead the Mountain West Conference in that category.

They also lead the conference in passing offense, averaging 357.6 yards per game.

“I’m always impressed with growth, and that’s really what we’re looking for is giving us a chance to win ballgames and growth,” said Fresno State offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. “And I think, obviously, since Week 1, I think we’ve grown tremendously as an offense. I still think, believe it or not, we left a lot of yards out there (against Nevada). Not just points, but yards that we could have completed some more balls, had some more connections on some easy fixes that we made.

“So I’m expecting even more growth. And I think we’re just scratching the surface with some of these guys.”