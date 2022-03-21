FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – It is March 21st, several months until the Fresno State football team hosts Cal Poly (on September 3rd). However, the Bulldogs were on the field on Monday morning.

They held the first of 15 spring practices.

“We have another opportunity to go into another season,” said head coach Jeff Tedford, who is in his second go-round as the Bulldogs’ head coach. “I think there’s a good foundation here, we just need to keep improving every day and reach our full potential. That’s our number one goal, to reach our full potential.”

Last year, the Bulldogs had a record of 10-3. They won their bowl game, but they did not play for the Mountain West championship. This year, with 14 returning starters, they have certain expectations for their season.

“The expectation is a New Year’s Six bowl game and a Mountain West championship. I’m sure there are a bunch of other teams saying that across the country, but we definitely have the talent, the skill,” said senior quarterback Jake Haener, who passed for 4,096 yards in 2021. “Those are the expectations we set for ourselves. But we say it every day, potential does not equal success. We have to earn it and we gotta go after it.”

Fresno State is off on Tuesday before returning to the field on Wednesday morning for its second practice of the spring.