LAS VEGAS (KSEE) – You know we are getting close to football season when it is time for the conference’s annual media days in Las Vegas. The two-day event began on Wednesday, and it began with Fresno State and Boise State being picked to win their respective divisions.

In the last year that there are divisions in the Mountain West Conference.

“Yeah, I think that’s exciting for our players and our program,” said Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford. “I think a lot of that has to do with the success they had last year. That was last year and now we’re moving forward, and there’s a lot of hard work to go into this to make sure that we fulfill our expectations.”

While, at the same time, dealing with a lot of uncertainty such as the future of the Mountain West. With USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12, what is going to happen to college football on the west coast?

“I was surprised, really. I don’t think anybody really saw that coming,” said Tedford. “And it’s just an example of how the landscape of college football is changing.”

“I would hope that in a couple of years there is a new CFP format, we’re a part of it, we have access to it,” said Mountain West Conference commissioner Craig Thompson. “That we are playing football, and all the sports, against institutions that our fans and our alumni want to see us play against.”

Such as USC, a team that Fresno State is playing on September 17th at the Coliseum.

“That will be here soon enough,” said Tedford. “We have to handle business first before we get to that point.”