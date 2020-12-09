Fresno State football team not affected (yet) by latest stay-at-home order

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The San Joaquin Valley currently has an ICU capacity well below 15%, putting us under a regional stay-at-home order for three weeks.

How is that affecting the Fresno State football team?

The Bulldogs (3-2) need to practice this week for a game against New Mexico (1-5) on Saturday in Las Vegas.

“You know, I haven’t been told anything otherwise as of yet,” said Fresno State head football coach Kalen DeBoer. “I know that was something that we were concerned about, even last week, trying to figure out Plan B and Plan C, even leading up to the Nevada game we were talking and discussing that. But I’m not sure what the clearances are and things like that, where that’s at. I’m just going about my business, trying to prepare the best we can, and our staff is doing the best we can to get ready for New Mexico.”