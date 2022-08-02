FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The countdown has officially begun.

The Fresno State football team held its first practice of fall camp on Tuesday, in helmets only, as the team works towards its season opener against Cal Poly on September 1st.

“When you think you’re never gonna do it again and you have another opportunity, I really feel blessed and fortunate to be here and be around these coaches, around these players and to represent the university,” said head coach Jeff Tedford. “Excited to be out here every single day.”

Fresno State was picked to win the west division in the Mountain West Conference, and returns a lot of experience: six starters on offense, seven on defense.

“It feels great and awesome to come out here and do what we came here to do, to play football,” said defensive back Evan Williams who is on a handful of preseason watch lists. “Being out here with the guys, that type of energy that comes through, the passion for the game, it shows Day One. And it’s just exciting to finally be out here.”

The Bulldogs will practice again in helmets on Wednesday. They will not put on full pads until Monday.