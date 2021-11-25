Fresno State football team celebrates Thanksgiving in style, with 40-9 win at rival San Jose State

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State football team spent Thanksgiving in the Bay Area this year, visiting San Jose State in the last game of the regular season. This was not the first time Fresno State has played on Thanksgiving. In fact, the Bulldogs and Spartans have now played five times on Thanksgiving.

Fresno State was thankful on this day.

Behind 343 passing yards and four passing touchdowns from quarterback Jake Haener, Fresno State defeated San Jose State, 40-9. The Bulldogs win their ninth game of the season, and they also win back the valley trophy.

“I just think that right now what we’re doing, the last couple of games, we’re playing really good football,” said Fresno State head football coach Kalen DeBoer. “We’re playing some of our best football of the year at the end of the year. So that’s exciting. We talked during the extra week, we talked about how this is a culmination of all the lessons we learned throughout the year.”

Fresno State’s red zone defense was especially impressive in this one. San Jose State entered the red zone five times, and was kept out of the end zone all five times.

“Yeah, I think just everybody on our defense was playing lights out,” said senior defensive end (and team captain) David Perales. “Obviously they’re our rivals so we don’t want them to score any points. I’m super glad that we got a safety, got some points on the board. So that was big. I’m just proud of every guy on defense.”

Fresno State (9-3, 6-2) needed to win on Thursday to keep alive the possibility of playing in next weekend’s conference championship game. San Diego State plays Boise State on Friday morning. If the Aztecs lose, then Fresno State will win the west division and play for the Mountain West title on Saturday, December 4th.