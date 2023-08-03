FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State football team officially opened fall camp on Thursday, with a lot of new faces on its roster.

Including one player who is wearing a familiar number: Devon Rivers (20).

Rivers is the third member of his family to suit up for the Bulldogs at running back, all of whom wore No. 20. He is following in the footsteps of his brother, Ronnie, and his father, Ron.

“He’s bigger than Ronnie, when Ronnie first came in,” said Fresno State head football coach Jeff Tedford. “He’s put together pretty well. As far as the way he runs, maneuvers, his football instincts. It’s Ronnie all over.”

At quarterback, both Logan Fife and Mikey Keene split reps with the 1s and 2s on Day One of fall camp. Those two are the frontrunners to replace Jake Haener.

“I think it was dead even today as far as rep counts,” said Fife. “Getting familiar with the two groups, there are some new receivers we’re getting used to. I think me and Mikey make each other better in drill work, in the film room and just overall.”

Added Tedford, “we’re gonna continue to rep them with the 1s and 2s and go back and forth. Get the receivers where we need them to be as well. That evaluation is going to go awhile, I’m sure.”

The Bulldogs were in helmets only on the first day of camp. They will not put on full pads until next week.