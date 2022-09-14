Fresno State is coming off of its week 2 loss to Oregon State. The Bulldogs are now looking ahead to their next tough test in No. 7 USC. The ‘Dogs are meeting the Trojans for the first time since 2019.

The Bulldogs are facing a top 10-ranked team for the first time since 2017. In 2017 Fresno State faced both No. 1 Alabama and No. 6 Washington.

“We’ve played Pac-12 teams and had success, just go in with the mindset that its just about us and what we’ve practiced… show them what we’ve got” said senior running back Jordan Mims.

Kickoff on Saturday between the ‘Dogs and Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.