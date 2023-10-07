(KSEE/KGPE)- Central Valley Christian running back Bryson Donelson announced his verbal commitment to play division one football at Fresno State. Donelson announced the news on social media as the ‘Dogs were playing Wyoming. Although the Bulldogs lost to the Cowboys, the ‘Dogs have something to smile about when it comes to landing Donelson.

The CVC star has rushed for 1,292 yards and scored 21 touchdowns in six games for the Cavaliers. Donelson averages 215 yards per-game.

The six-foot senior chose the Bulldogs over Boise State, Colorado State, Boston College, New Mexico, Washington State, and San Jose State.

In September, Central Valley Christian head coach Mason Hughes shared some of the qualities a Division I program would get from his standout running back.

“A good leader, super humble,” said Hughes. “He’ll do whatever it takes. He’s really easy to coach and friendly.

“Bryson is easy to get along with. He’s the whole package.”