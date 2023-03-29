The Fresno State football program is hosting its annual Pro Day on Thursday, March 30 at Valley Children’s Stadium. Ten Bulldogs from the 2022 roster will participate in drills for NFL scouts.
On-field evaluations include the broad jump, 40 yard-dash, shuttle drills, L-drill, and specific position drill work.
The ten participants for Thursday’s pro day include:
Jake Haener, Jordan Mims, Jalen Moreno-Cropper, Nikko Remigio, Zane Pope, Raymond Pauwels Jr, Dontae Bull, L.J. Early, Elijah Gates, and David Perales.