Fresno State football game against San Diego State canceled due to ‘COVID-19 contact tracing’ within Fresno State program

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno State’s football game against San Diego State on Friday has just been canceled by the Mountain West Conference due to “COVID-19 contact tracing” within Fresno State’s football program following a positive case.

The game has been declared a “no contest” and there are no plans to reschedule the game.

Terry Tumey, Fresno State Director of Athletics said in a statement that he was “disappointed for our student-athletes, staff, and the entire Red Wave fan base that we cannot compete against San Diego State this week.”

Officials from Fresno State, San Diego State and the conference had tried to find a way to play the game on its scheduled weekend but there was no way to do so within the athletic program’s defined framework.

Coronavirus protocols and precautionary measures, which were implemented after a positive case forced the cancelation of Fresno State’s game against San Jose State this Saturday, are expected to remain in place this coming week as recommended by local and federal health officials.

“The large majority of our football program will continue forward with team activities in preparation for the remainder of our 2020 schedule,” Tumey said.

The next Bulldog Football game is against Nevada in Reno on Dec. 5.

“As always, the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff, and campus community remain our first priority,” Tumey said.

