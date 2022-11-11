FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State football team is taking on UNLV on Friday night at Allegiant Stadium.

“You can’t go in there all shell-shocked you’re playing in the Raiders’ stadium. Who cares? It’s a football field and you gotta go get the job done,” said Fresno State senior quarterback Jake Haener.

The Bulldogs have climbed their way up the West Division standings. After starting the season 1-4, Fresno State (5-4, 4-1 MW) has won four games in a row. UNLV (4-5, 2-3 MW) is riding a four-game losing streak.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday as the ‘Dogs face the Rebels.