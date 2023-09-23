FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno State football team handed Kent State a 53-10 loss on Saturday at Valley Children’s Stadium. With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 4-0 and they extend their winning streak to 13 games.

That is the second-longest active win streak in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

In his fourth game as a Bulldog, quarterback Mikey Keene passed for 325 yards and three touchdowns. Running Back Elijah Gilliam had three total touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving.

His receiving touchdown came on a trick play from wide receiver Jaelen Gill.

Fresno State, which hosts Nevada next Saturday in its Mountain West opener, closes out non-conference play undefeated for the first time since 2013.