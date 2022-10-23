Fresno State cruised past the New Mexico Lobos 41-9 to earn its first road victory of the season. With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in Mountain West play.

The ‘Dogs offense clicked on Saturday recording 510 total yards against New Mexico’s defense. Fresno State quarterback Logan Fife threw for 225 yards with one passing touchdown and he rushed for two TD’s.

Fresno State returns to Valley Children’s Stadium next Saturday to face West Division foe San Diego State. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. as the ‘Dogs host the Aztecs.