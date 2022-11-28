FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday afternoon, the Fresno State football team will meet Boise State for the fourth time in the Mountain West Championship game. The ‘Dogs won the conference title game the last time these teams played, in 2018.

Fresno State (8-4, 7-1 MW) finished the regular season on a seven-game winning streak. Boise State (9-3, 8-0 MW) went undefeated in Mountain West play. The Broncos are the only Mountain West team to defeat the Bulldogs this year.

“We’ve got one goal, one mission that’s to get a conference title and do everything we can to do it,” said Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener. “A big-time game, and the guys know it’s a big-time game. That’s what usually brings the best out of us.”

Kick-off in Boise, ID on Saturday is scheduled for 1 pm PT. The Bulldogs are on the hunt for their fourth Mountain West championship, having won titles in 2012 (shared) and 2013, in addition to 2018.