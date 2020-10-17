Fresno State eliminating three sports: wrestling, women’s lacrosse and men’s tennis

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The phrase that kept getting repeated on Friday was, “today is a difficult day” as Fresno State made the decision to eliminate three sports: wrestling, women’s lacrosse, and men’s tennis.

The programs will be discontinued at the end of the academic year.

In the case of wrestling, the university had already cut that program once before, in 2006, and it was literally just brought back four years ago in 2016.

The move to cut these three sports will save Fresno State about $2.5 million each year.

“This is a day in which we are truly reflective and looking at how we can get through this for the betterment of the university moving forward and our athletic department,” said Director of Athletics Terry Tumey. “As leaders, we are so aware of the pain that is going through our students and our coaches. We are astutely aware. However, we also think that this is a decision that is being made for the greater good.”

“I join Terry in just expressing our sadness about this difficult decision that we made today,” said President Dr. Joseph Castro. “Difficult, but necessary to sustain the financial viability of our athletics program and also the university.”

President Castro reiterated on Friday that Fresno State has struggled financially for a number of years.

70 student-athletes and ten coaches are directly affected by Friday’s decision.

