FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State football team has lost a player to the transfer portal.

Matt Kjeldgaard, a sophomore defensive lineman, entered the portal on Thursday, according to the website 247sports.com. Kjeldgaard, a native of Oakdale, joined the Bulldogs in 2018 but has not appeared in any games.

