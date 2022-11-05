FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – One week ago, the Fresno State football team pulled off an improbable comeback to beat San Diego State: touchdown, two-point conversion, onside kick, touchdown interception.

The odds of Fresno State doing that again are not very high. Fortunately for the Bulldogs, they did not have to on Saturday night.

Behind 327 passing yards and four touchdowns from quarterback Jake Haener, in his second game back from injury, the Bulldogs dominated Hawai’i, 55-13.

Fresno State (5-4, 4-1 MW) has now won four straight games.

“A lot of guys got to play, which is very rewarding after they put in all the time, practiced all the time,” said Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford. “We talked about the ‘Chain of Destiny,’ one link at a time, you know? And so this is one link, now we gotta go back to work and get ready for another one next week.”

Jordan Mims was the Bulldogs’ leading rusher on Saturday night, with 123 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries. Jalen Moreno-Cropper led the team in receiving, five catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

Fresno State, which had lost two straight games to Hawai’i, will now travel to Las Vegas to face UNLV on a short week (Friday, 7:30pm).