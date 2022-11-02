FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On Saturday night, the Fresno State football team hosts Hawai’i at Valley Children’s Stadium. It will be the 55th meeting all-time between the Bulldogs and Rainbow Warriors.

Hawai’i has won two straight against Fresno State.

Which means Cam Lockridge is 2-0 against Fresno State.

Lockridge, a junior defensive back, is now on Fresno State. He joined the Bulldogs in the offseason after spending the last two seasons at Hawai’i.

“Whichever way it goes, I’m 2-0 against Fresno, and come Saturday I’m gonna be 1-0 against Hawai’i,” he said. “So no matter which way you flip a coin, I never lost. That’s just my take on it. With this rivalry, whole rivalry brewing. Cam gonna be 3-0 no matter what.”

Before joining the Rainbow Warriors, Cam Lockridge spent one season at Reedley College (2019).