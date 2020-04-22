Fresno State coach Kirby Moore recalls seeing QB Jake Haener years ago at a camp in the Bay Area

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Kirby Moore and Jake Haener have a Washington connection.

Moore, the wide receivers coach at Fresno State, was a graduate assistant at Washington before Jeff Tedford hired him prior to the 2017 season.

Haener, a Fresno State quarterback vying for the starting job in 2020, transferred to the Bulldogs from Washington in September of last season.

Moore recalls seeing Haener years ago.

“I believe we were at a satellite camp in the Bay Area when I was at Washington and Jake was throwing there,” said Moore. “And so I wasn’t necessarily, in my graduate assistant position, involved a ton in recruiting, but could see that this guy was throwing the ball very well. And then that last season he committed to us, I don’t exactly remember when that was. He came up for a couple games, talked to him a little bit. But I was coming to Fresno before he was heading up there for the next fall.”

Bulldog Insider Podcast