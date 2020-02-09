Fresno State celebrates Wendy Martell, beats UNLV on ‘National Girls and Women in Sports’ Day

FRESNO, Calif. – Technically, Wednesday was ‘National Girls & Women in Sports’ Day.

However, the Fresno State women’s basketball team was on the road on Wednesday, so the Bulldogs celebrated on Saturday during their home game against UNLV. The university welcomed back quite a few former female student-athletes, including Wendy Martell.

A former all-American, Martell last played for the Bulldogs in 1987. And her No. 34 was retired back then, but it never hung from the rafters.

Until Saturday.

“Everybody that’s a part of this is such top-notch people,” smiled Martell, who is the fifth-leading scorer in program history. “It has just been really fun to come back and see all that has happened in the time that I’ve been away.”

“She actually got to talk to us before the game,” said junior forward Maddi Utti. “And everything she had to say, I took it in a lot. Yeah, it’s really cool.”

With Martell in attendance, Utti scored 20 points on Saturday in helping the Bulldogs beat the Lady Rebels, 72-58. Fresno State (20-4, 13-0) won its 12th game in a row and can clinch a share of the Mountain West regular season championship on Wednesday with a win over San Jose State.

Bulldog Insider Podcast