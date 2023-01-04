FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Less than three weeks ago, the Fresno State football team was feeling pretty good. The Bulldogs had just won the LA Bowl, completing a ten-win season that ended on a nine-game winning streak.

They were conference champs, and they accomplished that feat by beating Boise State in Boise.

Since then, there have been a lot of departures from the Bulldogs. The latest is defensive back Evan Williams, who entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Williams, a team captain this past season, has one year of eligibility remaining.

“Deciding to play for Fresno State remains one of the best decisions I’ve ever made and I will forever be grateful for the opportunity,” he wrote on social media. “The countless memories that we’ve made both on and off the field will be held with me forever. We will always be champions.”

Evan Williams was second-team all-conference this past season. Like fellow captain Jake Haener, he missed four games due to injury. It is projected he will end up at Oregon, where his brother played.