FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno State men’s basketball team is not quite at full strength, but several key players did return on Saturday against UNLV.

It made a difference.

Behind a career-high 28 points from Isaiah Hill, the Bulldogs snapped a three-game losing streak with a 76-63 win over the Rebels.

“We shot well,” said head coach Justin Hutson. “54% from the field, 47(%) from three, 77(%) from the line. If we do that, we’ll win a lot of games.”

Isaiah Hill led the way in those three categories. He was 7-of-12 from the field, 4-of-7 from three-point range and 10-of-12 from the free throw line for his 28 points. He also had five assists.

“Well, I think the confidence always has to be there, no matter how the year is going. You just gotta stay confident as a player,” said Hill. “Since my concussion, I was out for two weeks so I got some legs back.”

Eduardo Andre added 16 points and 13 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

Fresno State (7-11, 3-4 MW) will travel to Boise, Idaho for its next game on Tuesday.