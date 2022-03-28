FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno State men’s basketball team has a chance to win a postseason tournament. That was an accurate statement over the weekend, and it is still accurate after Monday night.

Behind a game-high 20 points from Orlando Robinson, Fresno State defeated Southern Utah in the semifinals of The Basketball Classic, 67-48.

“Very impressed with our focus, that team is a very good offensive team,” said Fresno State head coach Justin Hutson. “All three of these teams that came in here were very good offensive teams. You know, they average 79 points a game, had a hard time getting to 50.”

Southern Utah only shot 31% from the floor on Monday night, while Fresno State shot 50% (27-54). That included 52.4% (11-21) from three-point range.

Robinson, who scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half, made two three-pointers in the game.

“I mean, it’s very exciting to be playing in a championship game,” he said. “Where is it? Coastal Carolina, it’s dope.”

Coastal Carolina, which beat South Alabama in overtime in the other semifinal game of The Basketball Classic, will host Thursday’s championship game.

Fresno State (22-13) will head to Conway, South Carolina on a three-game winning streak after beating Eastern Washington, Youngstown State and Southern Utah in postseason play.