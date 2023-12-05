FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Seven games into the season, the Fresno State men’s basketball team has an overall record of 3-4. The Bulldogs were 3-1, before losses to No. 22 James Madison (95-64), UC Santa Barbara (69-65) and No. 19 BYU (85-56).

On Tuesday, the Bulldogs began a stretch of four straight home games with a win over Idaho State, 79-67.

“It was good to come back home and get a win and try to get the ball rolling a little bit, and go on a little winning run right here before conference play,” said Eduardo Andre, a senior center who led the team with 16 points.

Isaac Taveras added 13 points in just under 14 minutes while Leo Colimerio scored 11 points for the Bulldogs (4-4).

“We’re inconsistent, man. It’s just the biggest thing we are,” said Fresno State head coach Justin Hutson. “When you look out there, we’re just inconsistent. We have great stretches of defense, we have great stretches of getting out and running. (On Tuesday night), we played pick-and-roll pretty well and shared the ball together. We’re just fighting for consistency to be good at something.”

Fresno State’s next game is on Saturday against Pacific. Tipoff is at 4pm.