Fresno State beats Cal Poly as Junior Ballard scores 18 pts against former team

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno State men’s basketball team continues to keep pace with the Bulldogs from 15 years ago. After beating Cal Poly on Friday night, 83-48, Fresno State is now 9-2 this season.

The last time the Bulldogs were 9-2 to start a season was in 2006, and that season ended with 22 wins and an appearance in the NIT.

Junior Ballard and Orlando Robinson both scored 18 points to lead the Bulldogs against the Mustangs. Ballard, who began his collegiate career at Cal Poly, came into Friday night averaging 2.5 points per game this season.

Fresno State has two more non-conference games left, both of which are on the road: at Utah (Tuesday) and at Weber State (Thursday).

