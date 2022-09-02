FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Since the year 2000, the Fresno State football team has played 16 games against FCS opponents (and has won all 16 games).

Since 2003, the average margin of victory has been 31.4 points.

On Thursday night, the Bulldogs opened the 2022 season by beating Cal Poly, 35-7. It was the second time in two years Fresno State was hosting Cal Poly. In 2021, the Bulldogs beat the Mustangs by 53 points.

They were favored to win this one by 41.5.

It looked like the game would go that way early as Fresno State scored a touchdown on its first possession. Running back Jordan Mims capped off a nine play, 68-yard drive with a one yard touchdown run.

It was the first of three touchdowns on the night for the senior.

Quarterback Jake Haener passed for 370 yards with two touchdowns while newcomer Nikko Remigio, a transfer from Cal, led the Bulldogs in receiving with nine catches for 100 yards. He also had a 13-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

Fresno State (1-0) returns to the field one week from Saturday when the Bulldogs host Oregon State.