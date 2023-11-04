FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno State against Boise State. Captain Levelle Bailey summed it up this week when he said, “To be honest, I really don’t like these guys.”

On Saturday, the two teams met for the first time since the Mountain West championship game one year ago. Fresno State won that game in Boise, and the Bulldogs won this game in Fresno.

The final score was 37-30.

“I’m so proud of these kids. This milk can hasn’t been here for a long, long time,” said Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford after the win. “And I couldn’t be prouder because I told ’em last night, ‘how is history going to record this team as far as the milk can is concerned?’ And I’m proud of them and I’m happy that they have it.”

Fresno State scored first on Saturday, a 25-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter from Mikey Keene to tight end Tre Watson. It was Keene’s only touchdown pass of the game, and he took a few shots from the Broncos. He limped off of the field in the first half after a sack (he would return), and he was seen holding his shoulder late in the fourth quarter.

Fresno State won the game because of the play of Malik Sherrod. The Bulldogs’ junior running back had 255 total yards on Saturday: 132 on the ground (including one touchdown that sealed the game), and a critical 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to end the first half with no time left on the clock.

It was the Bulldogs’ first kickoff return for a touchdown since 2008.

“It feels good, man. But we’re looking for a bigger trophy,” smiled Sherrod, referencing the conference championship trophy. “And we gotta look forward to next week to get that. Another day, and you know what I’m saying? Just gotta keep going.”

Next week, the Bulldogs play at San Jose State. But Fresno State (8-1, 4-1 MW) is firmly in the driver’s seat to make an appearance in the Mountain West championship game next month.

Boise State (4-5, 3-2 MW) hosts New Mexico next Saturday.